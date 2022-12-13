LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, 43, formerly of Leetonia, passed away, along with her beloved dog, Jasmine, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan after being struck by an automobile while out running.

Evie was born June 22, 1979 in Youngstown, a daughter of Wilmer S. Lower and the late Elaine E. Long Lower.

She was a graduate of Crestview High School and had a bachelor’s degree from Huntington College.

She was employed as a massage therapist for Grand Traverse Family Chiropractic. She had also worked at Leelanau Children’s Center, Suttons Bay Public Schools and Leland Public Schools. She had also worked at Knot Just a Bar in Omena, Michigan.

Evie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia and was attending Suttons Bay Congregational Church. She had taken several mission trips to work in Morelia, Mexico with “For His Ministry”. In high school, Evie played softball, but her real love was running in half marathons, marathons, and ultra-marathons including the “Litehouse 100 Ultra-Marathon”. She was a coach for “Girls on the Run” and a member of Crossfit Due North Gym.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Kellogg of Northport, Michigan; her father, Wilmer S. Lower of Leetonia; two sisters, Annette (Terry Syx) Lower of Lisbon, Ohio; and Sharon Black of Chandler, Arizona; and a nephew, Jordan Black of Chandler, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine E. Lower.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Interment will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford, Ohio. Friends may call at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday and at the church one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any Animal Rescue Organizations, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, or the American Cancer Society.

