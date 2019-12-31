Esther May Dowd, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Esther May Dowd, passed away peacefully at her home in Lisbon, Ohio, after a brief, but tough fight, with cancer surrounded by one of the two things that mattered to her most; her family and loved ones.

Born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on December 22, 1935, she was predeceased by her husband, Glendon “Frank” Dowd, whom she married in 1969 and passed away on their anniversary on March 21, 2018.

She was also predeceased by her first husband, William Henry Tippins; a daughter, Patricia Blinn-Moffett; brothers, John Skelding, Richard Schubert, Robert Schubert and sister, Maryann Lemasters.

She is survived by sisters, Patricia Abregg, Elizabeth Schubert and brothers, Elmer Schubert and George Schubert.

Finding strength in the second thing that mattered to her most, her unwavering faith in God, she was an amazing Christian matriarchal example and inspiration to her family and friends with an innate ability to demonstrate hope and perseverance tempered with love, generosity and kindness even in the toughest of circumstances. As a fine example of Jesus Christ, she loved everyone fully and unconditionally and readily gave to others whatever and whenever she could even if she had very little. If you visited her, you could expect to be fed and “forced” to take something home as well. Due to this, she was never afraid to speak her mind and serve God as effectively demonstrated by the words found at 1 Peter 4:11. Through her fine actions, she displayed how to be a great mother and positively influenced future generations and everyone that she touched, especially surviving children, Terry L. (Mary Ann) Dowd, Tammy L. Fisher, John E. (Sharon) Dowd, Glendon F. (Katherine) Dowd Jr., Reuben N.J. (Amy) Dowd, James J. Dowd.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Esther worked as a clerk at A&P in Alliance and as one of the most important and difficult jobs of all; a homemaker. She had many talents in this role and was an especially amazing cook. Everyone will miss her incredible potato salad. Above all, Esther had tremendous commitment as a devout member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization being baptized on February 4, 1967. She devoted her life to follow Jesus Christ’s command at Matthew 28:19-20 to preach the Good News of God’s Kingdom and served in the past as full-time pioneer in the Kingdom ministry work actively preaching until the day she passed.

In the community, she was known and respected as a kind, loving and generous woman of faith who would help anyone at any time. By following the words described in James 2:14-16, her legacy will live on through her fine works and deeds. She will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Lisbon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 38195 Hunter Camp Road, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 with Brother Jay Balough officiating.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of John and Sharon Dowd after the memorial service.

Professional services were rendered by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

