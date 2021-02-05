Esther Jean Tucker, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Jean (Householder) Tucker, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Mercy Health Hospital, Youngstown after hip surgery. Her daughter, Kathy, was privileged to be by her side, singing songs that will be sung at her homegoing celebration at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana on Saturday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Esther was born to Marie and C. Blair Householder March 19, 1924 in Columbiana.

She graduated from Columbiana High School in 1942.

Since 1932, most of Esther’s life was lived in Columbiana.

Esther married Robert Tucker on May 3, 1947.

She was a secretary at both the Columbiana Foundry for seven years and NRM for 23 years

Esther was very active for years in the “Crop Walk” and in many positions at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Women (JLCW) which included, Chairman of Lutheran World Relief and Funeral Dinner Chairman. She also enjoyed her many years of clown ministry. For her love of flowers Esther worked tirelessly in the Peace Garden, sang in the Adult Choir and was a member of the Bell Choir.

For Esther’s 95th birthday, her bucket list was fulfilled on a trip to Chicago; I-FLY’ing (indoor skydiving), room service and a flower show.

Prior to her surgery, she lived at home.

Esther’s husband, Robert preceded her in death on April 26,1989 and her son, Willard, on August 25, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Phillip) Dyer and daughters-in-law, Vicki Tucker and Jamie Tucker. Leanne Corbi is her only living sister-in-law. She leaves five grandchildren, Jamie (Kevin) McLaughlin, Benjamin (Becky) Sheppard, Jessica (Dave) Groh, Angie (JD) Mackall and Amanda (Earl) Bell and seven great-grandchildren.

Esther was deeply loved by everyone who knew her. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone and always forgave, no matter how bad she was hurt. Esther was a blessing and an inspiration, at 97 sending birthday and Christmas cards to over 60 friends and relatives each year. Esther was truly filled with God’s love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness and goodness. She was a faithful friend and will be greatly missed.

Esther would like to acknowledge her wonderful neighbors who checked on her, brought her mail every day, mowed her lawn and were there to help in a moment’s notice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Peace Garden.

Arrangements were made thru the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

