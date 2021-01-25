Essie Pearl Barnard, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie Pearl Barnard, age 92, formerly of Rogers, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Essie was born on December 24, 1928 in Rogers, daughter of the late Charles and Clara Ward Gorby and had lived in this area all of her life.

Essie was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Salem.

She loved baking and was known for her fried bread and pies.

Her husband, Carl Norman Barnard, whom she married on May 28, 1946, preceded her in death on November 22, 1987.

Essie is survived by her son, Terry P. Barnard of Minerva; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pearl Jane Bennett; a stepson, Carl Barnard, Jr.; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nine sisters and five brothers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Private funeral services will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Claye Folger officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Because of the Covid 19 situation, a public Celebration of Life Service for Essie will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.