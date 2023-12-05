NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elwood Marvin “Marv” Zembower, Jr. age 80, of New Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Hospice House in North Lima, following complications from a stroke.

Marv was born on February 22, 1943, in New Springfield, a son of the late Elwood Marvin Zembower Sr. and the late Eleanor Pauline Bucklew Zembower.

He was a graduate of New Springfield High School.

He retired 20 years ago from Columbiana Public Works as a mechanic and was a passionate long-time farmer of the family farm where he resided.

Marv was a member of the VFW Post 2799 in New Springfield, the Croatian Club in Bessemer and the Johnson Club in Hillsville. As a younger man, he enjoyed drag racing both motorcycles and cars. Marv was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Greg) Stewart of Columbiana; four grandsons, Dusty Zembower of New Springfield, Aaron Stewart of Columbiana, Evan (Brandi) Stewart of Boardman, and Dalton Donachie of New Springfield; two great grandchildren, Tyler Young and Lennyn Stewart; three brothers, Jack (Linda) Zembower of Enon Valley, Roger “Beaner” (Debbie) Zembower of Columbiana and Michael (Sharyn) Zembower of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Marv was proceeded in death by his daughter, Beckie Donachie and two brothers, Randy Zembower and an infant brother, Richard Zembower.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Marv will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, New Middletown, Ohio.

Donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.