COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Marie Jarrell, age 71, passed away on Monday morning, July 24, 2023, at her home.

Ella was born on March 4, 1952, in Foster, West Virginia, daughter of Kermit Cabbell of Foster, WV and the late Helen Perdue.

Ella was a homemaker and loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Jarrell, whom she married in 1985; her daughter, Sheila Olevia (Chad Carpenter ) Gillispie of Lisbon; three sons, Phillip Loren (Ambra) Price of Uneeda, West Virginia, Daniel Wayne (Connie) Price of Knoxville, Tennessee and Larry G. Jarrell, Jr. of Lincoln County, WV; four grandchildren, Nicholas Price, Adam Price, Ethan Price and Samuel Carpenter; a great granddaughter, Lala Price; her brother, Gerry (Debra) Gillispie of Julian, West Virginia; and several other brothers and sisters. She also leaves to cherish her memory, four special friends, Thelma, Sierra, Alex and Paxton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Sanctuary Hospice for their care and help.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

