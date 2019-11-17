Ella M. Zimmer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella M. Zimmer, 86, of Columbiana, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019 on her husband’s birthday, surrounded by her loving family at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center.

She was born March 7, 1933 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edmund and Anna Burke Veon.

Ella was Baptist by faith, she was a baker at the country corner, worked for Baer Auctions and cleaned houses.

Ella enjoyed traveling and baking.

Her husband and her enjoyed going for morning coffee at McDonald’s and Burger King.

Ella was very devoted to her family and she greatly enjoyed being involved in all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Her husband, Henry L. Zimmer, whom she married, June 30, 1951, died, March 17, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Margie Gaskill of New Waterford and Kathy Snyder of Columbiana; two granddaughters, Rae Ann (Jason) Gorby of New Waterford and Jen Wendell of Columbiana; two grandsons, Todd (Carrie) Snyder of Columbiana and Clint (Leigh) Gaskill of Lisbon and six great-grandchildren, Andy, Anna, Wesley, Addison, Grant and Blake.

Ella was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Rummel, Mabel Green and two infant sisters; a brother, John Veon and a son-in-law, Tom Snyder.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

