Elizabeth Louise Theiss, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Louise (Wolf) Theiss went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Betty Lou was born July 7, 1926 to Martin and Anna Entzi Wolf in Youngstown, Ohio. She lived a happy and satisfying 94 years.

Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Theiss; her parents; her siblings, Anna May Schuller, Sonny Wolf, Ruth Norris and Sue Walker and her son-in-law, Wally Hartman.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ann Louise Hartman; her son, Dave Theiss and daughter-in law, Susie Theiss; grandsons, Jason (Loretta) Hartman and Adam Hartman; great-granddaughter, Cordelia Hartman and great-grandson, Kane Hartman, who she did get to meet.

Betty Lou graduated from Boardman High School in 1944 and worked in an office in Youngstown for several years. Married in 1947, she and Karl moved to Columbiana in 1952. There she was an Avon representative for many years,

She was a very active member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Columbiana, teaching Sunday school of all ages, working with the Luther League, leading junior choir, singing in the senior choir, playing the organ at several Lutheran churches and busy with the women’s groups, as well as being church secretary for 30 years with five different pastors.

She loved to read and volunteered at Columbiana Public Library. Because of her love of working with children, she volunteered at the JLC preschool for many years as “Grandma Betty Lou”.

Up until a few years ago, she would walk 10,000 steps a day, either inside or out and joked she was walking to Jerusalem.

She had a great love of music and belonged to the Columbiana music study club doing many concerts and plays.

She enjoyed all kinds of crafts and sewing. She always had something in her hands that she was making. She made turbans for cancer patients, knitted preemie baby hats and prayer shawls and sewed table skirts for banquets. Betty Lou and Karl enjoyed playing pinochle with a group from church for many years. She was also on a bowling team and even won several trophies.

She moved in with her son Dave in 2000 and was very active In Lamb of God Lutheran Church during that time.

She also volunteered at a preschool and library while living in Florida.

In 2007, she moved back up north and lived with her sister, Anna May in Springfield, Ohio where she was active in Faith in Christ Lutheran Church. They had made a pact as kids that if they were both ever widowed they’d live together. They honored that pact. She moved back to live with Ann Louise after Anna May died in 2010.

One of her favorite phrases was “I’m where I’m supposed to be right now”. She is in her new home in Heaven, “where she is supposed to be right now!”

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the church with Pastor Dailey officiating.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials may be sent to Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 415 South Main Street, Columbiana.

