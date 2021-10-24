Elizabeth “Dianne” Wonner, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Dianne” Wonner, age 58, of East Palestine, died on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on May 20, 1963, in Miami County, Indiana, the daughter of Catherine Humphrey Rhodes and Kenneth Rhodes.

Dianne had worked as an I.C.U Nurse at Salem Community Hospital. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved anything to do with nature. Dianne spent a lot of her time bird watching and was always happy to fill her family in on the events of the day. Her one true joy was getting to spend time with her beloved friends and family.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Dusty, Jr.) Boley of East Palestine; a son, Bill (Stephanie) Molott of Florida; two brothers, Kenneth Rhodes of Auburn, Illinois and Russell Rhodes of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Dusty, Desirae, Amy and Ashlee Boley and a niece and nephew, Hannah and Dalton Rhodes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. They will also receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Minister Mark Moore officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.