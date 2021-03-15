Elijah Joseph Kaufman, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elijah Joseph Kaufman, age 24, of Rogers, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in East Palestine from injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born on October 24, 1996 in Salem, a son of Richard Kaufman III and Carla Burson Kaufman.

Elijah was a disabled veteran having served overseas in the United States Army.

His greatest joy in life was riding his side by side with his three best friends, Ricky, Nick and Dylan.

Elijah is survived by his parents, Richard Kaufman III and Carla Burson Kaufman of East Palestine ; two brothers, Joshua (Brandi) Kaufman of West Point, Ohio and Jeremiah Kaufman of East Palestine; three sisters, Sara (Ben) Schreckengost of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, Rachel Kaufman of Tarentrum, Pennsylvania and Julia Kaufman of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; maternal grandmother, Sally “Nana” Burson of Rogers and his paternal grandmother, Betty Kaufman of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David “Pap” Burson and his paternal grandfather, Richard Kaufman, Jr.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

