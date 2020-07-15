Elaine E. Lower, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine E. Lower, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on November 11, 1946 in Salem, daughter of the late Glenn and Evelyn McCowin Long and had lived in this area all of her life.

Even when diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September, Elaine showed God’s love by waging hope and happiness to everyone around her.

Elaine had worked as a Leader for Weight Watchers for 37 years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she served in many roles over the years including Sunday School superintendent, teacher and Bell Choir member.

She was mentor for the HOST program at Crestview Schools and was a member of Mom’s in Touch. She volunteered with Foundation For His Ministry where she was instrumental in the building of an orphanage in Morelia, Mexico. She also attended Desert Cross Lutheran Church in Gilbert, Arizona and was an active member of the Carriage Manor RV resort in Mesa, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilmer S. Lower, whom she married September 23, 1967; her three daughters, Annette Lower and her companion, Terry Syx, of Lisbon, Sharon Black of Chandler, Arizona and Evelyn “Evie” (Nick) Kellogg of Lake Leelanau, Michigan; a sister, Ellen Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Dr. Donald “Donnie” (Judy) Long of Columbus and Rex (Karen) Long of Leetonia; her grandson, Jordan Black and her loving dog, Diesel.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia. To protect the families that we serve, our staff and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. The services will be available to be viewed on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ELCA Facebook page.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to PanCan, c/o 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.