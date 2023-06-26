COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin “Spike” Eugene Henry transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 with love and grace at his home in Columbiana, Ohio. He fought valiantly never complaining with cancers, heart conditions and Alzheimer’s and in the end his body failed.

He was born July 23, 1935 in East Palestine, Ohio and was always a proud Bulldog at heart.

He served as an honorable Marine and remained patriotic until the end.

In his younger life, Spike loved and excelled at many sports. There was never a challenge physically that he could not conquer. Later in life he had a passion for golf and cheering for (or yelling at) the Cleveland Browns. When his body no longer allowed him to do sports, he loved visiting the Salem Community Center for light fitness and camaraderie but his greatest cheering came when watching his grandkids play various sports and activities.

He met his wife, Jeri (Yoder) and was married on May 16, 1965 for a wonderful 58 years. Together they raised two daughters, Coby (George) Morris and Kendell (Jason) Austin. He was a hardworking husband and father during his working life at GM Lordstown to give his girls a secure happy life. But Spike’s greatest love of all was his grandkids, Zach (Morris), Ashtyn (Morris), Macey (Austin) and Jason (Austin). The sun rose and set on all of them. He relished every minute he was with them and that is what kept his “warrior spirit” fighting.

He was a faithful Christian who understood the biblical principle of simple blessings bring the greatest joy. Happiness was easy for him. It was a good meal, a cup of coffee and hugs from his grandkids. That was a recipe for peace, love and gratitude.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kyle; his parents; his brothers, Chet, Punsey and Bill and a siste, Nancy.

There will be no services held at this time.

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home of Columbiana, Ohio will be handling cremation service.

A special thank you to Akeso Hospice Care, especially Tom, for the most loving compassionate care we as a family could have asked for the man we loved.

If you would like to honor Spike, please buy someone a cup of coffee, sit down, and share a kind conversation.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.