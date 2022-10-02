COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Scott, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

He was born on January 26, 1947, in Salem, the son of the late Herbert and Hazel Riehl Scott.

Ed was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

He had served in the United States Navy for 22 and a half years, retiring as a chief petty officer. He was a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion.

He was a faithful parishioner of Paradise United Church of Christ.

Ed enjoyed referring volleyball games and umpired softball in both California and Ohio where he was referred to by some of the players as “California Ed”.

Ed is survived by his sister, Joyce Rohm of Leetonia; three nieces, Leann Byler of New Middletown, Esther (Scott) Crum of North Lima and Sara (Nick) Hammet of Belleville, Oho; a great-niece, Leia Sinkovitch of North Lima; two brothers-in-law, Bob (Gerri) Lodwick of Virginia Beach and Bill Byler of New Middletown. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Lodwick Scott, whom he married on November 18, 1969; his father-in-law, Harvey Lodwick; mother-in-law, Phillis Lodwick and two brothers-in-law, Ron Rohm and Maurice Calvin.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Paradise United Church of Christ in Canfield, with Rev. Frank Larkin officiating.

Burial will take place at Paradise U.C.C. Cemetery in Canfield, where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made in Edwards memory to either Masternick Memorial Health Care Center or Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, Poland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

