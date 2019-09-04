Edward A. Botsko, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Botsko, 88, of Columbiana, died, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center.

He was born, September 30, 1930 in New Springfield, a son of the late Steve and Mary Uhlar Botsko.

Edward was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and worked as farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Virginia Botsko, whom he married November 13, 1954, she died, August 11, 2012.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Sobnosky and Helen Knizat and five brothers, Steve Botsko, Jr., Mike Botsko, Nick Botsko, Peter Botsko and William Botsko.

Friends may call at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Burial will be in Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, East Palestine, with Mr. William Crabill officiating.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

