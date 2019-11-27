Edith “Edie” Welce, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Edith “Edie” Welce, 89, of Rogers, passed away peacefully while in the presence of her loving family at her country home.

She was born March 8, 1930 in Clarkson, a daughter of the late Louis and Mildred Van Fossen Hole.

Edie was a devoted wife and mother of three sons.

She was a lifetime member of Clarkson Presbyterian Church. In her younger years she taught Sunday school and was a member of the church’s women’s association. She was very involved with all church events. Church was like a second home to her.

Edie lived an active life. She loved to play golf with her lady friends and was very good at it, her scores always proved it. She also golfed with her husband, Bob. They played in couples leagues and were longtime members of the Salem and East Palestine Country Clubs.

Edie loved to bake and her kitchen was always filled with the aroma of fresh cookies and pies. She loved her two grandchildren very much and was always trying to please them any way she could.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 69 years, whom she married June 30, 1950, their marriage was happy and blissful. She leaves three sons, Kerry Welce of Rogers, Terry (Karen) Welce of Canfield and Jerry Welce of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Amanda Welce Hubbard of Canfield and Michael (Suzanne) Welce of Cincinnati; three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Mia and Leo Welce; three brothers, Clarence (Marlene) Hole of Rogers, Kenneth (Evelyn) Hole of Fort Myers and Donald (Shirley) Hole of Orlando and a sister-in-law, Doris Hole of Florida.

Edith was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie (Paul) Lipp and Esther (Homer) Moore and a brother, Albert Hole.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Pastor Juliann Joy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the funeral on Monday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery.

