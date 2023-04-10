COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Elizabeth Kellner, 97, of Columbiana, heaven gained an angel at 1:15 a.m., Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

Mrs. Kellner was born on December 22, 1925, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Chapman Martin and had lived here all her life.

She was a 1943 graduate of Boardman High School.

She worked five years as a nurses aid at South Side Hospital.

For years she sent greeting cards for Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ for which she is a member. She also sat at the basement door greeting people at their rummage sale. She had to have her Youngstown Vindicator and read many books her daughter Marilyn brought her from the library.

She was a wonderful stay at home mother to her son, Joel (Rebecca Hanson) Kellner and her three caretakers, daughters, Evelyn Ernst and Marilyn Cavanaugh and son, William (Joy) Kellner.

She leaves eight grandchildren, Rochelle, Debbie, Rachel, Jacob, Kristen, Kori, Jamie and Edith and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Dournshuld and Viola Davis and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Robert Kellner; a sister, Marian Manchester and a son-in-law, Bruce Ernst.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Edith’s great-niece, Reverend Elizabeth Gedert officiating.

Burial will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.