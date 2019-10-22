Edgar B. Holloway, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar B. Holloway, age 97, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Palestine.

He was born on April 3, 1922, in Salem, a son of the late A. Howard and Edith Kirk Holloway.

Ed was a master plumber and co-owner of Hawkins Plumbing and Heating and worked as the county plumbing inspector.

He was an active member of Evangel Baptist Church in Youngstown, where he formerly served as a Deacon and helped with the food pantry when he was able. He and his wife Virginia spent 19 years traveling to Florida as volunteers for the New Tribes Mission. Ed enjoyed helping people with their plumbing problems, especially the widows at church. He was a gardener and liked animals, specifically horses. He liked to tell stories about farming and driving a team of horses.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Virginia Calvin Holloway, whom he married on February 14, 1942; a daughter, Carol (Wayne) Trotter of Inman, SC; two sons, Kenneth (Dorothy) Holloway of Smyrna, TN and John (Linda) Holloway of North Lima; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by three sisters, Carol Holloway, Lois Barton and Mabel Ziegler and by a brother, Warren Holloway.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Randy Brunko officiating.

Burial will be at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

