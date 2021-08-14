Dusty Steven Boley, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dusty Steven Boley, Sr., age 63, of Columbiana, died on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on February 9, 1958 in Youngstown, son of the late George and Donna Leese Boley.

Dusty had worked for Vari Wall Tube Specialist and P and L Heat Treat and Grinding Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, making people laugh and spending time with his grandchildren.

Dusty is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Cunning Boley, whom he married on September 8, 1978; his daughter, Theresa (Ted) Farnsworth of Leetonia; his son, Dusty Steven (Rachel) Boley, Jr. of Unity; six sisters, Cindy (Jack) Rhodes of Girard, Suszanne Moskal of McDonald, Marylyn Sees of Girard, Gina (Ron) Porterfield of Girard, Tammy Hanley of Youngstown and Linda Petroskey of Youngstown; two brothers, Jerry (Joanne) Hanley of Austintown and Larry (Michelle) Hanley of Springfield; six grandchildren, Chad (Samantha), Rebecca, Amy, Ashlee, Dusty III and Desirae and three great-grandchildren, Layla, Isabella, Richard.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Boley and Don Boley and two sisters, Charlotte Herman and Teri Zapata.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

