NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Rupert, age 89, of New Waterford, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born on April 3, 1933, in New Waterford, daughter of the late Aura and Hazel Oberholtzer Maple.

Dorothy was a loving mother.

Her husband, George Ira Rupert, whom she married on May 10, 1953, preceded her in death on, September 17, 2010.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, Brent (Rebecca) Rupert of Columbiana, Linda (Fred) Lower of New Waterford, Shannon Havice of New Waterford and Mona Rupert of New Waterford; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by grandson, Brenton “Buddy” McCurdy.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.