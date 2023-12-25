ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Gumbel, 91, of Rogers, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home after a brave fight with vascular dementia.

She was born on June 27, 1932, in East Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett and Nancy Tullis George.

Dorothy was a graduate of New Waterford High School and was a member of Rogers United Methodist Church.

She was a hard-working woman who had worked as a lunch lady for Beaver Local School for 32 years.

Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and had belonged to both the Hi Neighbor and Bonnie’s Day card clubs. In her younger days, she enjoyed square dancing with her husband and working in her garden. Mostly, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Howard Otto Gumbel, whom she married on January 17, 1954, preceded her in death on, December 29, 2007.

She is survived by her two daughters, Peggy Mills of Rogers, and Shirley (Greg) Bowers of Leetonia; sister-in-law, Edith Dailey of Rogers; five grandchildren, Doug Mills, Dustin Bowers, Stacey (Kelsey) Wilkinson, Howard Gumbel, and Maria Gumbel; as well as a great-grandson, Everett Mills.

Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Howard Dale Gumbel; and three brothers, Bob, Kenny and Glenn George.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home in Columbiana, with Mr. James Raley officiating.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

