COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Roller Sposetta, age 96, formerly of Columbiana, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Dorothy was born January 28, 1926, in Washingtonville, Ohio, the second of five children to the late Roy and Louise Jenkins Roller.

She was a 1944 graduate of Leetonia High School.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana, where she taught Sunday school and served on several committees though the years.

She worked at Kurtz’s 5 &10 and was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Fred Grappy until her retirement in 1987.

In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph Sposetta, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Willis Roller, and her sister, Verda Lipely.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Iva (Joseph) Carmelo of Columbiana; her children, Doug (Connie) Sposetta of Columbiana, Kevin (Betsy) Sposetta of Salem, and Lonnis Krisher of Leetonia; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Women’s Society of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and management of Grace Woods Senior Living of Salem for the kind and compassionate care they gave Dorothy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

