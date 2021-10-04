Dorothy Helen Posey, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Helen Posey, age 93, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, under hospice care at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on October 19, 1927, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry and Helen Kyser Archer.

Dorothy had worked as an Avon representative and was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Columbiana. She was involved with Meals on Wheels for many years in Columbiana.

Her spouse, Paul Frederick Posey, whom she married on July 25, 1948, preceded her in death on, December 16, 1989.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Thomas Dale (Kris) Posey of White Bear Lake, Minnesota and David Paul Posey of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Matthew (Joy) Posey, Nathan (Vania) Posey, Jordan Posey and Sara (Tyler) Dickey; a sister, Audrey (Claire) Wyss Weingart of Salem; one great grandson and three great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry R. Archer, Jr. and her two infant children.

A private memorial service will be held at the Columbiana Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Columbiana Library.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Hospice for all their care and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

