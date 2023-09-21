COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Eileen” Mullen, age 85, of Columbiana, formerly of Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on August 21, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard and Katherine Sheplar Morris.

Eileen was a graduate of Fowler High School and had worked in the banking industry for many years.

She and her husband, Bob, moved to Florida and lived there for 43 years, until his passing in 2011.

She was a member of Eastern Star and Department 56.

Eileen was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and camping with her family and friends.

Her husband, James R. “Bob” Mullen, whom she married on February 11, 1956, preceded her in death on January 12, 2011.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Lynn Oliver of Columbiana, Dawn M. (Jim) Cardelein of Leetonia and Cathleen (fiancé, Michael) McLaughlin of Satellite Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Sean (Nicki), Justin (Shannon), Jason (Kristden), Jared, Jenna (Will), Michele (Rob) and Stanley (Catherine) and seven great-grandchildren, Haley, Hanna, Katee, Kate, Eva, Ayden and Bryson.

Eileen was preceded in death by a son, Raymond and his wife, Marianne Mullen; daughter, Kelly Bancroft; two sons-in-law, J Robert Oliver and Matthew McLaughlin; brother, Joseph Morris and two sisters, Katherine Parks and Loraine Parks.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.