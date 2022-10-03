LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorena Haney, age 48, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born on June 5, 1974, in Salem, a daughter of Judith Dillinger McVay and the late Kenneth McVay.

Dorena loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed attending family events, taking long walks, watching Jeopardy and watching Cowboys football. She had a passion for gardening and loved growing roses.

Dorena is survived by her two sons, Cody (Ciera) Stokes of Austintown and Seth Stokes of Lisbon; her daughter, Hailey McVay of Austintown; two grandsons, Malakai Lee Stokes and Hudson James Stokes; her longtime companion, Loren Hood of Lisbon; a stepson, Konnor Hood of Austintown; several brothers and sisters, several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving is her beloved granddog, “Nala”.

Dorena was preceded in death by her first husband, Steve Haney.

The family will receive friends during a time of remembrance on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.