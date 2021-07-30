Doran Seth Good, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doran Seth Good, four months, peacefully passed away in his father’s arms on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home.

Doran was born on April 2, 2021 in Canton, Ohio, son of Chadwin and Esther Shaum Good.

Doran was an angel of God who was gifted to his parents who tenderly loved and cared for him. He was adored by his four sisters, Shianne, Jerilyn, Jessilyn and Lavonda and a brother, Adrian, all of the home. He was also loved by his grandparents, Wilmer and R. Marie Shaum of Columbiana, Dana and Lydia Ann Good of West Salem, Ohio and his great-grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many others.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sharon Mennonite Fellowship, Green Beaver Road, Salem.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Leetonia.

Burial will take place at Sharon Mennonite Fellowship, Salem.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

