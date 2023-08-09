EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Fegert, age 65, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on April 10, 1958, in Salem, daughter of the late Laura Riggs Norton.

Donna is survived by her husband, Timothy Fegert; daughter, Alyssa Fegert of East Palestine; three brothers, Dale (Margarita) Felger of Arizona, Dennis Felger of New Waterford and Daryl Felger of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by a son, Shaun Felger and a brother, David Felger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

