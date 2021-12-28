CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Wasson, age 70, of Canfield, died suddenly on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on February 6, 1951, in Youngstown, the only daughter of the late Edward Higley and Josephine McCaffrey Lehett.

Donna was a 1969 graduate Ursuline High School and had worked for 34 years as an LPN for several local hospitals and private practices.

She loved history and reading. She was well studied in Roman history, Italian Renaissance and American Colonial. Donna enjoyed genealogical research, shopping, and traveling. She was also an animal lover who absolutely adored her Scottish Terroirs.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Geoffrey S. Wasson, whom she married on November 28, 1970; children, Amy A. (Dustin) Walkama of Boardman, Geoffrey E. (Joy) Wasson of Gainesville, Florida and Sarah J. (Jarid) Smith of Washingtonville. Also surviving are six granddaughters, Brianne Wasson, Sydney Handwork, Hailey Wasson, Audrey Smith, Emily Smith and Paige Smith and by her great grandson, Lincoln Campbell.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

