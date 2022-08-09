COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Miner, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family.

Donna was born June 29, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Polombo Vecchione.

She attended East High where She was a proud majorette and elected to the Sigma chapter of the National Honor Society of Secondary Schools. Donna graduated with honors and was awarded a scholarship to Youngstown State University. At Youngstown State University she received an associate degree in Business Administration in June of 1961.

Donna was a member of St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana, since 1974 and was a member of the St. Jude Women’s Guild. Donna also participated in the annual St. Jude’s craft show.

She enjoyed tole painting, creating crafts, and was a member of the Gamma Etta Sorority and Columbiana’s Garden Club. She enjoyed chatting over a cup of coffee and was always ready to brag about her grandchildren.

Her husband, Paul Miner, Sr., whom she married on May 11, 1963, preceded her in death on August 25, 2016.

Donna is survived by her son, John A. (Debbie) Miner of Grand Prairie, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Miner of Louisville; a sister Joanne (Gabe) Tamburino of Flat Rock, Michigan and five grandchildren, Marisa Miner, Anthony Miner, Savannah Miner, Andrew Miner and Cory Miner.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Richard Miner, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father Robert Bonnot officiating.

Friends may call for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or material tributes please donate to St. Jude’s Women’s Guild.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

