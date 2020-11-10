Donna J. Bekar, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Bekar, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on February 15, 1940 in Troy, New York, daughter of the late Frederick and Eleanor Durkin Joebchen.

Donna was owner and operator of Columbiana Appliance and Furniture and owned the Jester’s Village Video, Columbiana and Nobody’s Perfect, Austintown and she retired from Macy’s after working for many years.

She was a 1958 graduate of Columbiana High School and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

Donna served on the Columbiana City Council Planning Committee, the Columbiana School Board, acting as president for two terms, Restoration and Beautification Committee, Columbiana County Career Center Board, Columbiana Women’s Club, Columbiana Garden Club and the Ladies Auxiliary, Post 290. Because of her involvement in Columbiana, Donna was the recipient of the Lifetime of Service Award in 2017 and the town has designated May 19th as Donna Bekar Day.

Donna is survived by her husband, Daniel Bekar, whom she married on June 12, 1976, three sons, Curt (Sheila) Putnam of Austintown, Clay (Tina) Putnam of Michigan City, Indiana and Craig (Laurie) Putnam of Broadview Heights; two daughters, Pamela (George) Barton of Girard and Tammie (Paul) Birmingham of Girard; a brother, Neil (Vivien) Joebchen of Carlsbad, California; Cousins, Carol and Mike Miller of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

A private memorial service will be held at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Father David Misbrener.

Memorial donations may be made to Restoration and Beautification Committee, R and B, P.O. Box 53 Columbiana, OH 44408.

