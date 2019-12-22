Donald Ray Hiet, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ray Hiet, 76, of New Springfield, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

He was born on August 25, 1943 in Salem, a son of the late Harold and Elva Rance Hiet.

Donald worked as a carpenter with the Local 171 Union.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Springfield.

He was a member of the New Springfield Ruritan and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, the former Suzanne Sullivan, whom he married in 1963; a daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Landsberger of New Springfield; a son, Mark (Amy) Hiet of Martinsburg, West Virginia; a sister, Linda (Richard) Savanna, Georgia; a granddaughter, Chloe Hiet and three grandsons, Wyatt and Morgan Landsberger and Cody Hiet.

Per the families wishes, no services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

