Donald J. McCoy, Rogers, Ohio – Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. McCoy, 85, of Rogers, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Calcutta Health Care Center.

He was born January 24, 1934, in Rogers, a son of the late Ross and Ruth Webber McCoy.

Don had worked as a heavy equipment operator with various local companies.

He attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and was well known for calling square dances in the area.

Don served as a Middleton Township trustee and served on the Columbiana County fair board for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Linger McCoy, whom he married March 15, 1980; two daughters, Gloria (Kirk) Simmons of Chardon and Katie Jo (Ben Grounds) McCoy of East Liverpool; four sons, Jay McCoy of Columbiana, Bryan McCoy of Akron, Bruce (Susie) McCoy of East Liberty and Matthew (Laura) McCoy of Negley; two sisters, Donna Jean Springer and Linda Burkey; four brothers, Glen (Pat) McCoy, Earl (Betty) McCoy, Dave (Janet) McCoy and Richard (Carole) McCoy; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Stephens, Jerrilyn (Shawn) Downey, Danielle Kelty, David Kelty, Dana (Brian) Davis, Jessica (Zach) Davis, Holly (Mark) Meyer, Justin (Sara) McCoy, Brianna “Spunky” (Aaron “Crash”) Mohr, Brandon (Jennifer) McCoy, Austin McCoy, Zane McCoy, Hayden McCoy, Cade McCoy and 12 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Greene, Dorothy McCoy, Joann McCoy and a brother, Richard “Dick” McCoy.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jim Rhodes, officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Monday, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home,

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 356, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.