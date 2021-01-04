Donald “Glenn” Greathouse, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Glenn” Greathouse, age 86, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on May 6, 1934 in Lisbon, a son of the late Carl and Lucille Caldwell Greathouse.

Glenn had worked as a machinist and truck driver for Premier Tank Lines.

He was a past member of the Franklin Square United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed raising and hunting beagles and boomer breed bluetick coonhounds and was past Master of Hounds for the United Kennel Club. Glenn also enjoyed traveling and working in the yard with his wife. Mostly, he will be remembered as a hard-working man who would help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Ramsey Greathouse, whom he married on June 6, 1987; four sons, Douglas G. (Carolyn) Greathouse of Lisbon, Daniel G. Greathouse of Lisbon, Mark A. Greathouse of Salem and Donald D. (Connie) Greathouse of Salem; a daughter, Christine Cloud of Lisbon; stepson, John P. Chamberlin of Columbiana and a stepdaughter, Lee Ann Chamberlin of Hilliard. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Eilah R. Bell Greathouse; a daughter, Cindy L. Eastman; stepson, Jeffrey D. Chamberlin; brother, Robert D. Greathouse and a sister, Dixie Lee Wilson.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will begin at Noon with Pastor Jeffrey Corbett officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Burial will take place at Franklin Square Cemetery, Salem.

