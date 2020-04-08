Donald E. Leffel, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Leffel, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Youngstown.

He was born on March 27, 1938 in New Waterford, Ohio, son of the late Harold and Edith Finch Leffel.

Donald was owner and operator of Leffel’s Sales and Service in Columbiana and was a past member of the New Waterford Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie “Eileen” Taylor Leffel, whom he married on June 1, 1957; a son, Duane Leffel of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Debbie Leffel of Columbiana; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Leffel; brother, William Leffel and two sisters, Ina Williams and Phyllis George.

Donald deserves a memorable tribute, however, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has opted to hold a private service. The family would encourage friends to watch the recorded service and send condolences by visiting www.familycareservices.com.

A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Donald was laid to rest at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rogers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

