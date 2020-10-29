Donald D. Kyser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald D. Kyser, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on March 6, 1935 in Fairfield Township, son of the late Glen and Thelma Renkenberger Kyser.

Donald served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1955 to 1957.

He worked as a shop foreman for Lincoln Machine Company for 43 years, retiring in 2002.

He was well known throughout the area for his 1966 Mustangs, John Deere Tractors and Cushman Scooters, all of which he restored personally, paying meticulous attention to detail. Don attended hundreds of car, tractor and scooter shows throughout his life, often coming home with “best in show” trophies. Don was extremely proud of his four grandsons, attending all sporting events throughout school and making sure they were well taken care of.

His wife, Ann E. McCullough Kyser, whom he married in Angloa, Indiana, on June 10, 1957, preceded him in death on, October 9, 2019.

Donald is survived by his four grandsons, Daniel Kyser of Kennsington, Dennis (Tess) Kyser of Salem, Brandenn (Jayme) Keylor of Cornersburg and Nate (Delaney) Keylor of Columbiana and three great-granddaughters, Madison, Lenna and Scarlett Kyser.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Kyser; a son, Donald “Butch” Kyser and a brother, Harold Kyser.

Services for friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Columbiana Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

