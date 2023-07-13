COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores L. Kuhar, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

She was born on November 9, 1933, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late James Thompson and the late Hazel Hickey Fekech.

Dolores was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana and had worked as a salesperson for many years, retiring from Gordon Brothers in Salem.

She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening and cooking. Mostly, Dolores enjoyed entertaining, and spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and turned her house into a home where all were welcome. She will be greatly missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.

Her husband, James E. Kuhar, whom she married on April 11, 1968, preceded her in death on, March 23, 2015.

Dolores is survived by her six children, Robert (JoEllen) Kreidler of Boardman, James Kreidler of Mantua, Ohio, Anthony (Jan) Kreidler of Portsmouth, Virginia, David (Kenny) Kreidler of Huston, Texas, daughter, Kelly (David) Dunlap of Columbiana, and Eugene (Tammy) Kuhar of Huston, Texas; brother, James Thompson of Athens, Alabama; sister, Hazel Sanata of Sharon, Pennsylvania; thirteen grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Higgins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Bruner officiating.

She will be laid to rest with her husband James at Mount Olivet Cemetery, North Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels For Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.