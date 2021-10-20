Denny Lewis, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denny Lewis, age 65, of Lisbon, formerly of Youngstown, joined God on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 24, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of Erla Heister Lewis and the late James Lewis, Sr.

Denny was a 1975 graduate of Rayen High School and had worked most recently for Youngstown Hard Chrome Plating.

He was a member of the New Waterford Eagles and had many outdoor hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, boating and mushroom hunting. Denny was a skilled maker of homemade brandies, wines and canned foods. Mostly, Denny dedicated his life and love to his family. He was a caring father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his beloved children, grandchildren and family.

Denny is survived by his three sons, Samuel (Kris) Preteroti of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Dustin (Kristi) Lewis of Negley, Ohio and Jeremy (Danny) Lewis of Cleveland, Ohio and two brothers, Paul (Kerstin) Lewis of Hubbard, Ohio and James (Micki) Lewis, Jr. of Wellsville, Ohio. Also surviving are his three grandsons, Roman Preteroti, Rocco Preteroti and Brooks Lewis.

Per his wishes, no service will be held. Instead, donations may be made in Denny’s memory to: The Shriner Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.