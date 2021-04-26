Dennis L. Aikens, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis L. Aikens, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from complications following a stroke.

He was born on February 28, 1951 in Corry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Zern F. Aikens and Artis Sanor Aikens Arter.

Dennis had worked for over 20 years at Salem Regional Medical Center as an ER orderly/cast room tech.

He also served on many school and church boards and was a member of Zion Hill Church of the Brethren.

He loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Basinger Aikens, whom he married on November 12, 1976; his children, Matthew (Brook) Aikens of New Middletown, Jennifer Mazanowski of Leetonia and Joshua (Emily) Aikens of Columbiana; a sister, Linda Helke of Nancy, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Betty Aikens of Salem; four grandsons, Sawyer Aikens, Dawson Aikens, Gradyn Aikens and Brodyn Aikens and three granddaughters, Jocelyn Aikens, Kaitlyn Mazanowski and Olivia Mazanowski. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daryl Aikens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Friends will again be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, Columbiana where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott McPeek officiating.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing and facemasks will be required at both the calling hours and the service.

Burial will take place at Zion Hill Cemetery.

