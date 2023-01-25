COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal.

Dennis served in the United States Army in active duty and the reserves from 1957 to 1963. He was a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion.

Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing and coaching baseball.

Dennis is survived by his four sons, Dennis McNeal of Lake Havsu City, Arizona, Dan (Amy) McNeal of Canton, Georgia, Richard McNeal of Dunwoody, Georgia and Michael McNeal of Canton, Georgia; two sisters, Mary Beth Keller and Becky (James) Trivilino and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marsha McNeal, Doris Lynch and Frances Stopp and two brothers, Charles McNeal and Robert McNeal.

Dennis will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

