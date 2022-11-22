NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Ann Wells, age 79, of New Waterford, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on January 17, 1943, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace Bliven Mancl.

Delores, affectionately known as “Poochie” and “Pee-wee”, had worked as a waitress for a good number of years before retiring to spend time with her husband, Gary and her dog, Missy.

She was a member of the New Waterford Eagles where she enjoyed spending time with her husband and friends. Delores liked sewing, gardening, fishing and spending time at home with family and close friends. She also enjoyed casinos and traveling with her husband. Delores was a wonderful, fun-loving person and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her husband of 42 years, Gary Lane Wells, whom she married on November 9, 1979, preceded her in death on, May 1, 2022.

Delores is survived by two sisters, Jane Quinnell of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and Grace Lieble of Auburndale, Wisconsin; two brothers, Fritz Mancl of Milladore, Wisconsin and Sylvester Mancl of West Bend, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Mancl and a niece, Correne Gaboda.

Per Delores’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

