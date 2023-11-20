COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmar “Gene” Justice, age 86, of Columbiana, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at his home.

He was born at home on August 14, 1937, in Columbiana, a son of the late Robert Justice and the late Kathryn Walker Wiselogle.

Gene, also known by friends and family as “Chugger”, was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church.

He worked as a tinner for Nick’s Tin Shop for nearly 40 years.

Gene was an avid Cleveland Brown and Ohio State fan. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and will be deeply missed.

His wife and high school sweetheart, Catherine Nelson Justice, whom he married in October of 1958, preceded him in death on, July 17, 2020.

Gene is survived by his two daughters, Barbara J. (Ronald) Dattilio of Salem and Susan M. Treep of Leetonia; two grandsons, Lucas (Melanie) Dattilio of Uniontown and Jacob Dattilio of Salem; a great-granddaughter, Mallie Jean Dattilio and a sister, Judy Zimmerman of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Justice.

The family will be conducting a memorial service on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana, with Chaplain David Kahnt officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Gene’s memory to: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

