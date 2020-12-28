Debra J. Whinnery, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra J. Whinnery, 66, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her home in Leetonia.

She was born on June 1, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Glass and Roberta Lippiatt Donnalley.

Debra had worked as an administrative assistant with PHD Manufacturing in Columbiana and was Catholic by faith.

She was an award-winning flower gardener and baker and enjoyed reading and crocheting. Debra enjoyed spending time with family and friends doing various activities such as playing games, cards, hiking, picnicking and traveling.

Debra is survived by her husband Jim Whinnery, whom she married on September 27, 1975; two daughters, Sarah (Morgan) Todd of Cincinnati and Megan (Jack) Becka of Diamond; two grandchildren, Addison and Peyton Becka and a sister, Cindy (Paul) DiRocco of Leetonia.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert and Lillian Lippiatt.

A private family memorial service will be held at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debra’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra J. Whinnery, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.