Deborah “Debbie” Sue Gilbert, East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” Sue Gilbert, 69, formerly of East Liverpool, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

Debbie was born December 27, 1950 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Alvin and Dorothy Harmer Gilbert.

A lifelong resident of East Liverpool, she worked as a seamstress at Kozel’s Custom Draperies and as a door greeter and cashier at Walmart.

She attended Pleasant Heights Baptist Church.

She leaves behind one daughter, Arleta Ogden and her husband Jerry Ogden, Jr. of New Cumberland, West Virginia; two granddaughters, Sabrina Wilson and Lynnsey Ogden; one grandson, Bryce Ogden; one great grandson, Parker Wilson; three sisters, Nancy (Joseph) Rich, Kathryn (Gary) Smith and Cynthia Stacey; one brother, Stephen Gilbert and many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed sewing, playing games and loving on her two cats, Buffy and Shadow.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be in Shadow Lawn Memory Gardens, Newell, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hancock County Humane Foundation 241 Ohio River Blvd. New Cumberland, WV 26047.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

