David Witmer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Witmer, age 85, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 23, 1935 in Columbiana, a son of the late Ezra and Lulu Shaum Witmer.

David had worked as a farmer all his life and was the founder of Witmer’s Feed and Grain in Columbiana.

He loved farming and had an appreciation for animals that started at an early age. It came as no surprise when David started raising exotic animals. People would come from miles away to see the animals on the Witmer farm. David took great pride in the appearance of his farm and his beloved flower beds. He had a passion for flower gardening and it gave him great joy to see his flowers grow. He also had a great sense of humor and was known for his mischievous pranks.

Mostly, David will best be remembered as a Godly man. He was a lifelong, active member of North Lima Mennonite Church and the Gideons. He served as both an elder and worship leader at his church and helped supervise many church building projects. David also spent many hours passing out Bibles and spreading the word of God.

On February 19, 2016, David lost the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Joanna R. Steiner Witmer, whom he married on September 29, 1956.

He is survived by his children, Terry (Tammy) Witmer of North Lima, Denise (William) Niemi of Salem, Mike (Laura) Witmer of Salem, Michelle (Andrew) Dula of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sharyn (Jim) Iwaniec of Portland, Oregon, Jenelle (Rodney) Alderfer of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Beth (Jonathan) Bowman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Jan Witmer of Englewood, Florida; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his wife, parents and his six siblings, Vernon Witmer, Anna Mary Weaver, Martha Bacher, Warren Witmer, Arlene Weaver and John Witmer.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the North Lima Mennonite Church.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Robert Wengerd officiating.

Burial will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

Due to restrictions, a private meal will follow services.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 74, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

