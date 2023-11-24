COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Solmen, age 61, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home after he courageously and stubbornly fought a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born on April 5, 1962, in Fort McClellan, Alabama, son of the late Paul and Patricia Solmen.

Dave worked for three decades at Heluva Good Cheese and the past seven years for Biery Cheese and was known as the “Cheese Man.”

He could be found doing various projects around the house and planting trees, he could fix just about anything and if he didn’t know how to fix it, he would learn. Dave enjoyed going out with family and friends and was a talkative and friendly guy.

He was a loving husband, father, brother and a proud grandfather to his newborn granddaughter Rayna.

David is survived by his wife, Julie Gibson Solmen whom he married on July 15, 1989; two sons, Haden (Haley) Solmen of Tallmadge and Trenton (Audrey) Solmen of Canton; a granddaughter, Rayna Solmen; a brother, Michael (Sue) Solmen of Cumberland, Rhode Island and sister, Janice (Greg) Hohloch of Poland.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Leo Hicks officiating.

Burial will take place at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

