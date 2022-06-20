COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Moore passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 19, 2022, with his wife, Barb, at his side holding him as he quietly left this earth.

Dave was born June 3, 1948, in Salem, he had just turned 74 and had lived in this area all his life. His parents were Harold and Jane (Groom) Moore.

He was a 1966 graduate of Crestview High School.

In January 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Army specializing in communications and administration. After serving two and a half years, two of which were in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged having earned the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded the Vietnam service medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters for Meritorious Service.

In September of 1973 he married the former, Barbara Hisey.

After his military service he pursued a career in truck and equipment maintenance having worked for D.W. Dickey & Sons and R.W. Sidley, Inc. retiring in 2013. He then got a part time job at Brushville Supply in East Palestine.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; a daughter, Rebecca Moore of Youngstown; a son, Scott (Rachael) Moore of Poquoson, Virginia and a grandson, Bobby who was his special buddy. Also surviving are three sisters, Barbara Dern and Diane Davis, both of Columbiana and Carolyn Bachelder of Shiloh and two brothers, John of East Palestine and Philip of North Lima.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, following visitation, with Pastor Patrick J. Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the New Waterford United Methodist Church, 46925 OH 46, New Waterford, OH 44445.

