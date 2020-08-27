David J. McAfee, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. McAfee, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at his home after struggling with COPD for some time.

He was born on September 24, 1928 in New Rumley, Ohio, son of the late Edward and Florence Kohler McAfee.

David had worked as a shop carpenter for Franklin Furniture and Wean United.

He enjoyed gardening and yard work and loved woodworking and making comforters

He is survived by his wife, the former June D. Kyser, whom he married May 26, 1962; his daughters, Patricia (Kevin) Lewis of Steubenville, Karen McAfee of Leetonia, Michele Galea of Ashland; an “adopted son”, Eric (Nancy) Householder of Leetonia; a brother, Ralph (Janet) McAfee of New Rumley; seven grandchildren, David (Melissa) Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Adam Lewis, Michael Rosado, Brandon Rosado and Gage Householder; two great grandchildren, Dylan Lewis and Austin Lewis and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Ferguson, Dorothy Collins, Bertha Shambaugh, and Blanche Howard.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Private services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 following the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.

Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

