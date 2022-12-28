COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David H. Neiheisel, Sr., age 71, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born on September 16, 1951, in Ravenna, son of the late Harry and Mary Bodnark Neiheisel.

David was self-employed and operated Eagle Enterprises and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Chapter #2415 and the Columbiana Kiwanis.

David is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Miller Neiheisel, whom he mairred May 10, 1980; three sons, Eric Joseph (Erica) Neiheisel of Garrettsville, David (Jeanna) Henry Neiheisel, Jr. of East Palestine and Joshua Andrew Neiheisel of Youngstown; a sister, Linda (Willard) Lutz of Leetonia; two brothers, James (Patricia) Neiheisel of Leetonia and Richard Hannon of Rochester, New York; a brother In Law, Walter (Carol) Miller of Bezetta; three grandsons, Lucas, Logan and Levi Neiheisel and five step-grandchildren, Michael, Erin, Joshua, Evan and Kadence.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

In lieu flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Church.

