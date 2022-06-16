HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David George Halas, age 67, of Hubbard, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on July 20, 1954, in Youngstown, the oldest son of the late George and Patricia McCabe Halas.

David was a devoted Teamster and had worked with Tamarkin in Austintown for nearly 25 years.

He was passionate about motorcycles and anything that involved them. David was a Harley enthusiast and a drag racing champion of which he won many trophies and awards over the years. A stranger to no one, he loved grabbing a drink and trading colorful stories with his friends and family.

His wife, Mary Jo Davis Halas, whom he married on August 28, 1998, preceded him in death on, February 15, 2008.

David is survived by his three sons, Daniel Halas of Columbiana, David Halas of Leetonia and Jacob (Teresa) Halas of Columbus; five grandchildren, Hope Halas, Mara Halas, Ava Halas, Danica Halas and Dane Halas; two brothers, Kevin Halas and George Halas; two nephews, one niece, a stepdaughter and four stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a stepson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

