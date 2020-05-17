David G. Parker, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. Parker, Jr., age 33, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born on July 24, 1986 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Shelly Fisher Parker Logan and David G. Parker, Sr.

David was a graduate of Crestview High School and double majored in both business and political science at Bowling Green State University where he received his bachelor’s degrees and belonged to the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. David also attended Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was raised in the New Waterford United Methodist Church and was recently attending First Friends Church.

He was working as a sales tech at Verizon in Boardman where he received numerous awards in sales.

He enjoyed working out at the YMCA in Boardman as well as spending time in the outdoors. David liked fishing, hunting, beaches and traveling. Although he traveled all over the world, he loved the changes in season that comes with living in Ohio and never wanted to move away from what mattered most to him, his family and friends. He was loyal, compassionate and hardworking. He had dreams of starting a family of his own and raising his children on a farm in the country. David will best be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. He will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

David is survived by his mother, Shelly Fisher Parker Logan of Columbiana; father, David “Greg” (Loria) Parker, Sr. of New Waterford; five sisters, Ashleigh Kennedy of Canfield, Rachael Parker of Marietta, Ohio, Alexis Logan of Columbiana, Nicole Logan of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Palmer of Rogers; two brothers, Zechariah Parker of Columbiana and Robert Logan of Columbiana. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Featherstone of Columbiana; Paternal grandmother, Dorothy Foutts of East Liverpool and his paternal grandfather, Bob Logan of East Liverpool.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Logan; his cousin and best friend, Jarid Fisher; maternal grandfather, Donald Featherstone and his paternal grandfather, Jim Foutts.

The family will receive friends at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed as we ask people to pass through the funeral home using mask protocol.

The family will be conducting a memorial celebration and tree planting ceremony on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at David’s home, located at 228 South Bayshore Drive, Columbiana, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.