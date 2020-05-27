Breaking News
David E. Barker, Sr., Salem, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

May, 26, 2020

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Barker, Sr., 66, of Southeast Blvd., died at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Mr. Barker was born March 9, 1954 in Victorville, California a son of Millard E. and Geneva Goins Barker and had lived in this area the past four years, coming from Mansfield, Ohio.

He had been employed as a truck driver for various trucking companies in the area.

Mr. Barker is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Barker of Columbiana and David Barker, Jr. of Mansfield and two grandchildren, Emma Barker and Kolton Ingledue.

Services for the family will be private. 

Funeral arrangements have be entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

